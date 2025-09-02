Eurotech redefines Edge IoT for critical infrastructure with the launch of the ReliaGATE 15A-12

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Driving innovation and sustainability at the edge in collaboration with Arm

AMARO, Italy, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial IoT sector is undergoing a rapid evolution, demanding software-defined edge nodes capable of running containerized workloads on cost-effective platforms. This transformation is driven by the need for greater flexibility, reusability, security, and the ability to deploy intelligent applications directly at the edge: where data is generated.

In response to this industry shift, Eurotech introduces the ReliaGATE 15A-12, a rugged IoT gateway based on the Arm compute platform, designed to bridge the gap between embedded legacy systems and cloud-native edge computing.

"The ReliaGATE 15A-12 was designed to align perfectly with this transition," said Marco Carrer, CTO of Eurotech. "It supports containers and modern programming languages — enabling customers to evolve from fixed-function firmware to scalable, reusable application architectures. This product was engineered specifically to meet the needs of companies leading the charge in deploying edge intelligence to serve both operational and sustainability goals."

The ReliaGATE 15A-12 reflects Eurotech's product strategy to enable real-world digitalization in regulated, mission-critical industries such as water infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and smart transportation. Its secure-by-design architecture — featuring secure boot, TPM 2.0, tamper detection, and OTA updates — ensures robustness and compliance, while its flexibility supports long-term innovation in the field.

"Modernizing industrial infrastructure increasingly depends on edge platforms that deliver real-time intelligence, security, and flexibility," said Paul Williamson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT Line of Business at Arm. "The ReliaGATE 15A-12 takes advantage of the Arm compute platform to bring efficient, scalable intelligence to critical on-device environments. Eurotech is leading the way for industrial digitalization at the edge, built on Arm's trusted foundation."

Among its first real-world applications, the ReliaGATE 15A-12 is already supporting the digitalization of water infrastructure, enabling remote monitoring, connected system visibility, and data-driven insights that strengthen sustainability and resilience.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH.IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software, and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and to High-Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with a view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eurotech-redefines-edge-iot-for-critical-infrastructure-with-the-launch-of-the-reliagate-15a-12-302541207.html