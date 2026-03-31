Gentronix Now Operating Under the Scantox Brand

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Same expertise, expanded capabilities: integrated genetic toxicology and genomic safety services now available through Scantox's discovery and development platform

EJBY, Denmark, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantox Group today announced that Gentronix, the specialist genetic toxicology contract research organization acquired by Scantox in 2024, will now operate under the Scantox brand as Scantox Manchester. The transition reflects the full integration of Gentronix's scientific expertise, team, and client relationships into Scantox—with the same people and the same quality, backed by broader capabilities and deeper resources. All services and content previously associated with Gentronix will be found at Scantox.

Since completing the acquisition, Scantox has invested significantly in expanding its genetic toxicology and genomic safety capabilities. The team has scaled Big Blue transgenic rodent gene mutation assay capacity to meet rising market demand, developed an Enhanced Ames Test program, and most recently acquired the DuplexSeq™ nonclinical genomic safety business from TwinStrand Biosciences—establishing Scantox as the sole provider of DuplexSeq™ Mutagenesis Assays. Together, these investments create an integrated offering that spans early screening through late-stage regulatory development, positioning Scantox at the forefront of how mutagenic risk is assessed.

"This milestone is built on great science and great people," said Jeanet Lgsted, CEO of Scantox Group. "In eighteen months, the Manchester team has transformed our genetic toxicology and genomic safety offering—without ever losing sight of the scientific rigor and client focus that defined Gentronix. Matt Tate's move into his new role as Chief Business Development Officer and Laura Hinton's appointment as Site Head at Scantox Manchester reflect the strength of this team and the ambition we share for what comes next."

"The way our industry assesses mutagenic risk is changing, and Scantox is helping to define what comes next," said Matt Tate, Chief Business Development Officer at Scantox. "With Big Blue, Enhanced Ames Test, and now DuplexSeq™ under one roof, we can support sponsors with genomic safety data from early decision-making through regulatory submission—using the right tool at the right stage. That's not something any other CRO can offer today, and it's where the field is heading."

"The foundation here is strong—an experienced team, a loyal client base, and a track record of delivering high-quality science," said Laura Hinton, Site Head at Scantox Manchester. "The focus now is on continued growth and optimization—expanding what we can offer our clients while maintaining the standards they expect. I'm proud to lead this team into its next chapter."

About Scantox:

Scantox is an integrated preclinical CRO supporting sponsors from discovery through IND-enabling nonclinical development, with operations in Denmark, Sweden, Austria, and the United Kingdom. We combine Discovery, Regulatory Toxicology, Pharmaceutical Development & Analytical, and Genetic Toxicology in one coordinated platform—helping clients generate high-quality, regulator-ready data while keeping timelines and execution aligned across disciplines.

Scantox is recognized for deep expertise in CNS pharmacology and Göttingen minipig research, with advanced genetic toxicology and genomic safety capabilities including Big Blue transgenic rodent assays and DuplexSeq™ mutagenesis testing. Founded in 1977, Scantox is owned by Impilo, the leading Nordic healthcare investment company.

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