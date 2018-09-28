COMUNICADO: Germany wins the bid for the European Football Championship 2024

Publicado 28/09/2018 9:40:17 CET

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com) -

Hamburg, 28 September 2018/ News Aktuell.-

The UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin announced the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee today: the European Football Championship 2024 is to be held in Germany.

For the state capital Düsseldorf, this is a dream come true: the sporting city had already qualified as a host city with the third best application in the national bidding procedure. Now that the German bid has been accepted, it is finally clear that the people of Düsseldorf can look forward to five games of the European Football Championship 2024 in their hometown. A representative survey showed that 88 percent of the people in the region of Düsseldorf welcome the holding of the UEFA EURO 2024 in the state capital.

The tournament is set to start in June 2024.

Mayor Thomas Geisel: “The thrill of Germany winning the bid is incredible. We entered the running at the national level with a broad majority in the council and in the population, submitted an excellent bid and were rewarded nationally with the third best bid. Now the German Football Association has also won through at the international level. That’s fantastic. I would once again like to say a big thank you to everyone who contributed to Düsseldorf’s successful application as a host city. We will be great hosts and look forward to welcoming the football fans from all over Europe!”

City Director Burkhard Hintzsche: “We‘ve been looking forward to the UEFA decision with great excitement, so now we’re all the more delighted. I’m sure the state capital will benefit from the UEFA EURO 2024 in many areas. The award for the tournament also gives the further development of the MERKUR SPIEL ARENA an extra boost.”

Press Contact:

Landeshauptstadt Düsseldorf Amt für Kommunikation Michael Frisch Tel. +49 (0)211 89-93131 newsroom@duesseldorf.de

Emisor: News Aktuell