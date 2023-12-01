Greater Than -- 2023 Season of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge: Winner crowned after final in Dubai, UAE

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2023 Season's final was held in Dubai, UAE, with the support of FIA Member Club the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO). Alexandre Stricher claimed the victory, after a safe and eco-friendly drive through the center of the city.

The live one-to-one final, between Alexandre Stricher and James Haigh, marked the end of the 2023 Season, which invited everyday drivers all around the world to drive in a safer and more eco-friendly way during their regular trips using the FIA SDC app.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge annual season was launched in 2019 by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, and developed in partnership with AI data analytics company, Greater Than.

Thanks to Greater Than's AI pattern technology, the FIA SDC app gives participants a `smart score' assessing their energy consumption and emissions, focus, and safe driving skills, as well as top tips to inspire them to improve their driving further.

"On the eve of COP28, the FIA Smart Driving Challenge final is a keen reminder of the importance of user engagement in our journey to make mobility more sustainable," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, who was in attendance at the event. "As a Federation, we have long advocated for wide-ranging technological and consumer solutions helping everyone to get inspired and engaged for cleaner and safer roads. We are proud to be leading the charge here today. I would like to thank our Member EMSO for hosting this final and making it a success. Congratulations to our winner and I look forward to another season next year."

Upon winning the season, Alexandre Stricher, who is a member of Mobilité Club France, said: "I've enjoyed competing in the FIA Smart Driving Challenge, and taking victory is just the cherry on the cake. Over the course of the season, it's been rewarding to see myself become a more environmentally friendly, safer, and more considerate driver."

Drivers from 79 countries competed in this year's challenge. On average, they saw a 13% reduction in battery usage or CO2 emissions compared to the average driver.*

"Announcing the winner of the FIA SDC is always so exciting and demonstrates that drivers the world over are passionate about improving their driving skills to make a measurable difference to the planet," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "We're proud to work with the FIA to help reduce environmental impact from transport today by inspiring behavioral change at the individual driver level."

The final was hosted by FIA Member Club the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) which has been supporting the challenge since its launch, along with other FIA Members. The cars used were provided by Hertz UAE, part of Al-Futtaim Group.

"I am so grateful that the FIA Smart Driving Challenge final has been hosted here in Dubai, UAE for the first time," said Mahir Badri, CEO of Emirates Motorsports Organization. "Here at EMSO, we are passionate about sustainability, and bringing drivers on the journey with us, such as with the FIA Smart Driving Challenge. It is great to be a part of such an important initiative, which is inspiring drivers worldwide."

Alexander Maas, Managing Director of Hertz UAE, part of Al-Futtaim Group, added: "We are proud to be part of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge that clearly puts smarter, greener driving habits at the heart of the imperative net-zero transition. The partnership is even more timely with Al-Futtaim Group being named as the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28, and perfectly aligns with an event that calls upon automotive stakeholders to drive change through the power of collective and committed action."

The FIA and Greater Than are also hosting `Drive Change Today' a dedicated FIA SDC challenge for COP28 between 22 November and 12 December. The challenge allows drivers from around the world to make their mark on COP28, with results and the app displayed on the FIA's stand in the COP28 Blue Zone.

*The percentage of battery usage or CO2 emissions savings is calculated based on Greater Than's AI technology. The data of each trip is analyzed and transformed into a unique DriverDNA profile that is then compared to a database of over 7 billion DriverDNA profiles to evaluate CO2 savings.

Press contact, Greater Than:PR@greaterthan.eu+46 855 593 200 www.greaterthan.eu

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greater-than--2023-season-of-the-fia-smart-driving-challenge-winner-crowned-after-final-in-dubai-uae-302003092.html