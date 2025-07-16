Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin confirms its partnership with Intalio and Officially Adopts the Intalio Assure Di

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

PARIS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of co-development marked by close collaboration, Groupement Hospitalier Loos Haubourdin (GHLH) has renewed its trust in Intalio, a recognized leader in digital transformation for organizations, by officially adopting the Intalio Assure solution, the digital version of the ASSURE methodology initiated by GHLH.

The result of in-depth collaborative work between the operational teams at GHLH and Intalio's experts, Intalio Assure embodies a pragmatic, structured, and innovative approach to managing hospital pathways and practices. This digital solution is designed to faithfully reflect the recommended actions promoted by the ASSURE methodology, which was developed by and for healthcare professionals within GHLH.

A Proven Methodology, a Relevant and Scalable Tool

Initially launched in paper format, the ASSURE methodology has proven effective in structuring professional practices, formalizing decision-making processes, and continuously improving the quality of care. Drawing on field feedback, Intalio has succeeded in creating a high-performing, intuitive digital version that fully meets the needs of hospital institutions.

A Partnership Rooted in Trust and Innovation

This renewed trust marks a significant milestone in the relationship between GHLH and Intalio, a relationship built on shared values: active listening, co-development, field engagement, and a strong drive for innovation. GHLH thus becomes the first healthcare institution to deploy Intalio Assure on a large scale, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in hospital digital transformation.

"We are proud to support GHLH in this new phase. Intalio Assure is much more than a tool: it is the result of a proven methodology, driven by committed professionals, which we have successfully transformed together into a robust and scalable digital solution." — Hadi ABDALLAH, Pre-Sales Manager, Intalio France

About Intalio

Intalio is a key provider of content management, business process management, and information governance solutions. Operating internationally, Intalio supports public and private organizations in their digital transformation by offering innovative, agile, and highly customizable tools.

