H2 Green Steel cooperates with GreenIron H2 for recycling of iron residual and waste

H2 Green Steel and GreenIron H2 have agreed to collaborate to achieve further emission reduction and increased circularity in H2 Green Steel's plant in Boden in Northern Sweden.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenIron H2 is a Swedish startup focused on cost efficient CO-free reduction of metal oxides to pure metals. Its hydrogen-based CO-reduction process will be used to recycle iron residuals and waste from H2 Green Steel's operations. GreenIron H2 will place its furnaces on H2 Green Steel's site in Boden, where residuals such as oxidized scale and waste materials from the production will be collected and refined with green hydrogen through GreenIron H2's patented process. The output will be full value metals that can be re-instated in the steelmaking process. Up to 150 000 tonnes of waste and residual will be collected and recycled every year.

"GreenIron has a patented technology and a business model that matches our purpose well. This collaboration is a solid example of two startup companies working together for the good of the planet - one of H2 Green Steel's five stakeholders", says Henrik Henriksson CEO H2 Green Steel.

Both companies share a vision of a fossil free industry and use renewable electricity and green hydrogen to ensure a low or zero carbon emission-process. The agreement between the two companies aims to set a model steel plant for the future by addressing the circularity of iron materials.

"We are very focused on achieving a rapid transition toward a more climate friendly industrial structure. At GreenIron we are proud of the possibility to strengthen Sweden's position as the global front runner in fossil free industry and create new green jobs. To achieve this, collaboration is very important, and we applaud the opportunity to work with an exciting company as H2 Green Steel on this. Together we will make a significant positive climate impact", says Edward Murray, CEO GreenIron H2 AB.

For further information:Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations, phone: +46 76 842 81 04, email: press@h2greensteel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h2-green-steel/r/h2-green-steel-cooperates-with-greeniron-h2-for-recycling-of-iron-residual-and-waste,c3635655

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h2-green-steel-cooperates-with-greeniron-h2-for-recycling-of-iron-residual-and-waste-301631935.html