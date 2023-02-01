Publicado 01/02/2023 14:54

Hemcheck has received a follow up order from its UK distributor

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received a follow-up order from its UK distributor, CLS. The order concerns instruments for diagnostic use and bgs-Tests and is of smaller economic value.

- Orders continue to come in, which is very positive. It is mainly products for diagnostic use that show good potential and as the British market is very large, we hope for more orders from there, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

Comunicados

