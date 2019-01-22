IFCO advances digital services with global online RPCs management system and recollection app

Publicado 22/01/2019 11:27:42 CET

IFCO SYSTEMS presents new mobile MyIFCO™ recollect application for return logistics at Fruit Logistica

PULLACH, GERMANY, 22. January 2019 / News Aktuell : IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions, is further advancing its digital services with global online ordering and a new mobile application for return logistics. The new application, MyIFCO™ recollect, which will be presented at Fruit Logistica 2019, enables the easy scanning of IFCO Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for recollection purposes with conventional smartphones. With the introduction of this new technology, IFCO is expanding its digitalization strategy and strengthening its role as the leading RPC provider.

Mobile app for scanning recollected RPCs

IFCO has developed an application that enables the easy scanning of IFCO RPCs for recollection purposes. In the future, the application will also be used for other purposes like click and order, click and return, etc.. The MyIFCO™ recollect application can be used with conventional smartphones, and will first be available for Android operating systems. The goal is to support any type of conventional smartphone.

MyIFCO™ recollect is the advanced and easy way to manage the recollection of IFCO RPCs. Users are able to scan recollected RPCs with their smartphone camera in order to quickly confirm quantity and model number of the crates, and when ready, order their pick-up. Just tap, scan, and count – even when mixed. This allows retail stores to quickly and exactly prove how many RPCs they returned to the distribution centre.

