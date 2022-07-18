Implantica engages Pareto Securities as liquidity provider

Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of the upcoming eHealth revolution, engages Pareto Securities as liquidity provider.

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica has entered into an agreement with Pareto Securities whereby Pareto Securities will act as liquidity provider for the Implantica share. The assignment takes place within the framework of Nasdaq First North Growth Market's liquidity provision rules and means that the liquidity provider quotes a buy and sell volume corresponding to at least SEK 20,000, with a maximum spread of 4% between the bid and ask price. The purpose is to promote the share's liquidity, and the assignment commences on Monday, July 18, 2022.

For further information, please contact:Nicole Pehrsson, Investor RelationsTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, 18 Jul. (0) - 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 18, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

