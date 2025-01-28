Infosys and Saïd Business School Launch Course for Entrepreneurs on Infosys Springboard

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Collaboration aims to empower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape

OXFORD, England and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, one of Europe's leading entrepreneurial business schools, today announced the launch of the 'Springboard StartSmart: Foundations for Entrepreneurs' course. Leveraging Infosys Springboard, the free digital learning and reskilling platform, the course is aimed at new entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration aims to empower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

Through this collaboration, Oxford Saïd's accredited courses will be tailored to the specific needs of young entrepreneurs empowering them at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey, from early-stage founders to those considering starting their own businesses. The course will aim to democratize the overall learning process and equip learners with the knowledge and tools required to embrace digital transformation, apply fundamental business concepts, and leverage the potential of emerging technologies, including AI tools.

Manos Kapterian, Chief Operating Officer at Oxford Saïd, said, "While the UK fosters a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, nearly 60 percent of small British businesses and start-ups face failure within the first three years. Providing access to the right tools and mentorship are vital ingredients to the success of these start-ups. We are pleased to form this collaboration with Infosys, bringing our world-class business education to even more aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping them to have a positive impact in their communities."

Thirumala Arohi, EVP and Head - Education, Training, and Assessment, Infosys, said, "We are committed to harnessing the collective strength of our technology and people to transform the communities we work in. By bridging the digital divide through world-class digital learning opportunities, we aim to create a more equitable society and nurture a new generation of business leaders. Our collaboration with Oxford Saïd Business School and our digital learning platform, Springboard, provide the tools to achieve this goal. In the UK, one of the most entrepreneurial countries globally, this course has the potential to equip entrepreneurs with the right tools, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape while solving important global challenges."

Infosys' joint efforts with Oxford Saïd build on Infosys' successful collaborations with local councils across the UK to provide access to learners with vital digital skills and resources. Since the launch of the initiatives in 2021 over 50,000 registered users are actively benefiting from over 10,000 courses offered through the Infosys Springboard platform.

About Saïd Business School

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is a vibrant and innovative business school, embedded within a 900-year-old world leading university. We create programmes and ideas that have global impact and reach. We educate leaders, change makers and innovators across every industry and sector. Our groundbreaking research and exceptional teaching transforms individuals, who transform businesses, which transforms the world. We create ïmpact from within. www.sbs.ox.ac.uk

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

