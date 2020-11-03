Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row (1)

Career advancement, networking and international opportunities valued highly by interns

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [http://www.infosys.com/], a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its flagship global internship program, InStep, was ranked number one in the 'Best Overall Internship Program' category in the 2021 Vault Internship Rankings published by Vault.com [https://www.vault.com/best-internships-rankings-search/top-1...]--a career intelligence organization. Infosys is the only global organization to have received this ranking three times in a row.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg]

InStep also earned the first rank in the following categories:

1. Best internship for the Tech and Engineering industry 2. Best Internship for Quality of Life, Compensation and Benefits, Employment Prospects and Quality of Assignments 3. Best Internship by role for Computer Science, Software Development and Software Engineering 4. Best Internship for Overall Diversity

According to Vault's survey, interns who completed the InStep program mentioned that their top three reasons for choosing the program were career advancement in their chosen industry, networking opportunities, and availing international opportunities.

While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Vault said, "The InStep internship program held the top spot for an unprecedented third year in a row. InStep interns gave their programs rave reviews, saying the best parts of their programs included the fantastic people, talks with leaders, interesting projects, ability to make a genuine impact, focus on self-development and new technologies, and continuous mentorship throughout the course of the internship."

In the wake of the global medical crisis, Infosys InStep is being conducted in a hybrid model this year, with most interns working remotely throughout the course of the program. Infosys InStep has brought together the power of digital platforms and learning tools to ensure the safety of interns and deliver on its commitment to provide them the best learning experience, across geographies. To ensure a seamless interface with project managers, interns have been given access to a customized virtual platform. They also have access to virtual experiences such as live leadership talks, hackathons, networking events, and webinars, ensuring holistic learning throughout the program.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "As the world adopts new ways of working amid these unprecedented times, Infosys remained committed to delivering an engaging learning experience for students across geographies. This recognition reflects our commitment to provide meaningful opportunities to nurture young talent and build a pool of industry-ready workforce of the future."

Pawan Sinha, Professor of Vision and Computational Neuroscience, MIT Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and Director, MIT-India Program, said, "MIT students who have undertaken internships at Infosys have invariably told us about how impactful the experience was. It gave them a glimpse of cutting-edge R&D and data analytics in a highly collegial and collaborative environment, while being immersed in an incredibly rich culture. For many, it was a transformative experience and one of the highlights of their MIT journey.''

Gonzalo Garland Hilbck, Vice President, Strategic Global Partnerships, IE University, said, "IE University and Infosys have been academic partners for close to a decade now and it gives us immense pride to work with them in their initiatives. Infosys has shown great resilience in the current uncertain global environment, honoring their commitments to the students and the entire academic community, and this has been very inspiring. The internships they provide not only focus on work experience but we witness how students come back enriched by a completely immersive learning experience. We look forward to continuing working together in this partnership with Infosys, and also to explore other co-creative opportunities for the benefit of education."

Dr. Campbell Wilson, Associate Dean (International) of the Faculty of IT and AiLECS Lab Co-director, Monash University, said, "Congratulations to Infosys on InStep being recognized as the world's number 1 internship program. Our partnership with Infosys has enabled our students to explore exciting digital careers, and we look forward to building on this collaboration as we continue to nurture the next generation of digital talent in Australia."

A fully paid internship, InStep provides interns an opportunity to work on real-time projects across corporate functions and business units which includes Financial Services, Strategic Engineering Group, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity to name a few. Over 186 students from 19 countries and 75 universities joined the InStep FY 20-21 program.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com [https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A...] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

(CONTINUA)