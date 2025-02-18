Infosys, Lufthansa Group, and Lufthansa Systems Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Innovation in the Aviation Industry (1

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Establishes a new Global Capability Center in India to drive growth and deliver future-ready capabilities and services powered by Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Group (LHG) , a global aviation group, and Lufthansa Systems GmbH (LSY) , leading airline IT provider, to accelerate digital transformation and drive innovation in the aviation industry.

As part of the engagement, LSY and Infosys will establish a dedicated Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru, India. This GCC is aimed to enhance Lufthansa Group's software and product development as well as increase support for LSY's products for the external airline market customers. The center will develop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven solutions leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. These solutions will help LHG and LSY customers to improve their aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and competitiveness while enabling them to manage volatile demand.

The GCC will accelerate Lufthansa Group's digital transformation by adopting modern technologies and AI. Working closely with LSY, the GCC will enhance existing solutions across critical functions including finance, flight navigation, network & schedule design, and aircraft & crew operations.

Thomas Rückert, CIO of Lufthansa Group, said, "The aviation industry is facing unprecedented challenges, from volatile fuel prices and increasing operational complexities to global political uncertainties. In this context, our collaboration with Infosys reflects our shared commitment to excellence in aviation by addressing these challenges and shaping the future of air travel. Infosys' expertise in digitalization and innovation using AI and data-driven solutions will be instrumental in optimizing our operations, enhancing passenger experiences, increasing the productivity and stability of our operational processes - for sustainable growth."

Thomas Wittmann – CEO, Lufthansa Systems, said, "At Lufthansa Systems, we champion a modular approach to solutions and collaborations, ensuring adaptability and tailoring to the unique needs of each airline. This principle extends perfectly to our collaboration with Infosys. By combining our deep aviation expertise with Infosys's global technology prowess and establishing a dedicated Global Capability Center (GCC), we are not only enhancing our one-stop-shop offerings but also accelerating the pace of digital innovation across the aviation industry. This collaboration empowers us to deliver cutting-edge solutions with greater agility and scale, ultimately benefiting our airline customers with more efficient, innovative, and cost-effective technologies."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys, said, "Entering into this long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Group and Lufthansa Systems demonstrates the confidence leaders in the aviation industry have in Infosys' cutting-edge technologies and domain expertise. By leveraging our AI-readiness with Infosys Topaz and industry cloud solutions like Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud, we will help Lufthansa Group optimize operations and enhance customer experiences, paving the way for a new era of sustainable and efficient air travel."

Over the years, Infosys has worked with industry leaders including Aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers, top global airlines, and digital-native travel platform and solution providers to deliver innovative technology solutions and industry expertise across the aviation value chain. By leveraging its recent launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud, a first-of-its-kind industry offering, Infosys is poised to revolutionize passenger experiences, drive operational efficiency, and contribute to the aviation industry's sustainability initiatives.

About Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. It plays a leading role in its European home market. With 96,677 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 35,442m in the financial year 2023. The Lufthansa Group comprises the Passenger Airlines and Aviation Services segments. Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics and MRO, as well as Additional Businesses, which in particular include Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Systems. An agreement to sell AirPlus was signed in 2023. The Group Functions are also part of this segment.

Home - Lufthansa Group

About Lufthansa Systems

Lufthansa Systems GmbH, the leading airline IT provider, has been shaping the future of digital aviation for almost 30 years. Helping airlines unlock their full potential, the company combines profound industry know-how with advanced technological expertise. A subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, the company offers its more than 350 customers worldwide a portfolio with often market-leading products that cover all airline business processes – on the flight deck, in the cabin, and on the ground. Lufthansa Systems is committed to improving its own environmental footprint and that of its airline customers of all sizes and business models. Headquartered in Raunheim near Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Lufthansa Systems employs around 3,000 people at its locations in 16 countries.www.LHsystems.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

