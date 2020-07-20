Infosys to Transform LANXESS' IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace

BENGALURU, India and KÖLN, Germany, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [http://www.infosys.com/] , the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS [https://lanxess.com/en], a leading specialty chemicals company manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals headquartered in Germany. Infosys will support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.

As part of this transformation, Infosys will setup an end-user centric modern workplace with globally standardized device/workplace landscape (for Office, Functional and Virtual users) based on a Device as a Service (DaaS) construct, backed with NextGen unified communication and collaboration platforms. The global workforce of LANXESS will be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from Europe and India. Infosys will also transform LANXESS to a future-ready end user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. This will ensure a seamless and harmonized workplace experience for LANXESS' global workforce.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "Germany is a very strategic market for Infosys and an important part of our localization strategy in Europe. In today's world, digital workplace as a service is becoming increasingly relevant for all our clients' transformation journeys and we are glad to be partnering with LANXESS to enable their transition to a modern digital workplace. This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions. With deep expertise in executing large transformation programs for global clients, along with advanced digital solutions, we look forward to help LANXESS reimagine their workplace to drive increased collaboration and productivity."

Kai Finke, CIO of LANXESS, said, "Standardized and harmonized workplace services will enable us to increase our service quality and usability on a global basis as well as increase flexibility and scalability which nowadays are getting more and more important. Working with Infosys will allow us to implement state-of-the-art-technologies faster and thus bring LANXESS to the next level regarding workplace services enhancing our collaboration and mobility capabilities."

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 6.8 billion in 2019. The company currently has about 14,300 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

