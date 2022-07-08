Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 2022 results webcast on 22 July 2022

HELSINKI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 8 July 2022 at 9:00 EEST

Stora Enso will publish its Q2 results and Half-year Report January-June 2022 on Friday 22 July 2022 at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast and conference call at 14:00 EEST (13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, 7:00 EDT) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky and CFO Seppo Parvi and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fz3qufc7.

All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below).

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

UK +44 333 3000 804 Finland +358 (0)9 8171 0310 Sweden +46 8 5664 2651 USA +1 631 9131 422Confirmation Code: 34439450#

Replay Dial-In #: UK/International +44 (0) 333 3000 819 Access Code: 425021968#

The conference call replay will be available via the dial-in number until 29 July 2022. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:Carl NorellPress officertel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:Anna-Lena ÅströmSVP Investor Relationstel. +46 70 2107691

STORA ENSO OYJ

