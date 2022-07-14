Leadstar Media continues My Betting Sites Expansion with Ireland launch

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iGaming affiliate, Leadstar Media, has expanded its online bookmaker comparison site, My Betting Sites, by launching in Ireland, the tenth market in which its flagship brand has gone live since the website first launched in November 2019.

Having quickly established itself in the UK, Canada, Kenya, India and Nigeria, My Betting Sites has gone on to become the go-to online bookmaker comparison site in Australia, Ghana, New Zealand and South Africa.

Today, the site is one of the most important in the Leadstar portfolio and, according to Product Director Jacob Ljunggren, will only go from strength to strength now that Mybettingsites.com/ie is live too:

"My Betting Sites is performing well in some very competitive markets, catering to the online betting needs of punters in many parts of the world and we see no reason why we can't do the same in Ireland"

Ljunggren was also delighted with the company taking its first step in the Irish market:

"We've been following the online gambling industry in Ireland for some time and now we're active, we look forward to becoming the go-to source for reviewing and comparing top licensed Irish online bookmakers."

While lead generation remains the ultimate aim, the company is committed to providing reliable and accurate information about online gambling regulations, a feature of all Leadstar projects, as Ljunggren explained:

"The Leadstar way involves taking our users on a journey and leaving no stone unturned in ensuring online betting is fun but also safe. Educating users on the rules and regulations of the industry is a big part of what we do".

Online gambling companies offering their services to customers based in Ireland must be licensed by the Revenue Commissioners, or hold a remote bookmaker's license from a respected authority such as the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, or the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association.

In addition to providing an overview of the regulatory developments, visitors to My Betting Sites Ireland can learn about the verification process of Irish online bookmakers as well as the payment options available. There are also sport-specific guides to help punters choose between bookmakers.

CONTACT:

Leadstar Media AB

info@leadstarmedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com