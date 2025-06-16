Legalization turns Germany into a cannabis hotspot

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

500 international exhibitors and 60,000 visitors expected in Berlin – boom in medical cannabis

Berlin, June 16, 16 Jun. (News Aktuell) - – About a year after partial legalization by the “traffic light” government coalition, Germany has become the key meeting point for the global cannabis scene. With 60,000 expected visitors, over 500 exhibitors, and an expanded festival area, Mary Jane Berlin will – for the first time since its founding in 2016 – be the largest cannabis trade fair in the world, taking place from June 19 to 22, 2025. On more than 70,000 square meters of exhibition space, industry icons like former world boxing champion Mike Tyson will present the latest products, top acts such as Samy Deluxe will perform on the festival stage, and experts will discuss home cultivation, the booming demand for medical cannabis, and the growing telemedicine market at the professional conference. Cannabis-related sales in Germany are expected to reach around one billion euros in 2025.

“We started as a small scene gathering and are now the largest cannabis trade fair in the world. When it came to cannabis, the world used to look to the U.S. – now it looks to Germany, and Mary Jane is the highlight of the industry,” says Nhung Nguyen, organizer and co-founder of the fair. A record 40,000 tickets were sold in advance. For the first-ever B2B day on June 19, 5,000 industry representatives from 50 countries have registered. The professional conference, organized in cooperation with the Cannabis Industry Association (BvCW), will host 90 high-profile speakers from business, science, and politics. “We want to showcase all facets and the many positive qualities of cannabis – and why legalization is the only right way forward,” says Nguyen.

The effects of legalization are also reflected in the numbers: Germany has around 4.5 million cannabis users, and that number has roughly doubled over the past 15 years. According to Statista, cannabis market revenues in Germany are expected to reach around one billion euros in 2025. Special focus is being placed on medical cannabis. Thanks to the new legal situation, the market is booming like never before. The import of cannabis for medical and scientific purposes has significantly increased over the course of 2024, according to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices. The quantity rose from 8.1 tons in Q1 to 11.6 tons in Q2, 20.7 tons in Q3, and 31.7 tons in Q4.

Numerous medical cannabis distributors will showcase their product ranges and services at the fair. In addition, telemedicine is playing an increasingly important role. More and more people are using the option to order cannabis with a prescription online and receive it via a pharmacy. Delivery services bring the products directly to customers. “The medical community is increasingly recognizing the plant’s value in treating illnesses and relieving pain. Initial hesitations from doctors and pharmacies are slowly dissolving,” says Nguyen.

In addition to medical cannabis, visitors will also find the latest industry trends at the fair: digitalized balcony greenhouses for home growing, edibles from brownies to granola bars, and a wide selection of non-intoxicating CBD products ranging from massage oils to meditation teas. “Mary Jane offers something for everyone. We’ve tailored the entire fair concept to attract new audiences as well. Smoking is prohibited in the halls out of consideration for all guests, and there will be various chill-out areas, international food trucks, and awareness teams. Everyone should feel comfortable and have fun,” says Nguyen.

The same applies to the open-air festival. Under the motto “Cannabis first,” there will be no alcohol served. The focus of the expanded party area is on the cannabis plant. The Summer Garden can host around 10,000 guests. Every day features top acts including Samy Deluxe, Hayiti, and Marvin Game. A special highlight: a Ferris wheel for visitors.

“One year after legalization, Germany has become the most innovative and dynamic cannabis market. Even as the world’s largest trade fair, we want to retain our special community spirit,” says Nguyen. “Chancellor Merz once asked: ‘What is Bubatz?’ Mary Jane delivers the answer: cannabis is now part of society and brings people together.”

More information: www.maryjane-berlin.com/en

What‘ it about? Mary Jane Berlin Hemp Trade Fair

www.maryjane-berlin.com/en

When? June 19, 2025 (B2B) June 20-22, 2025 (Public), doors open at 11:00 am

Where? Messe Berlin

Messedamm 22

14055 Berlin

For more information:

Nhung Nguyen, Email: presse@mary-jane.de