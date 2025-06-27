Maniele Tasca takes over presidency of Europe's leading trade alliance EMD

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Top manager from Italy emphasises continued close partnership with industry

Stephanie Lotter, Director at Globus in Germany, elected to the EMD Executive Board

Pfäffikon, Switzerland, 27 June (News Aktuell).- Maniele Tasca, member of the Management Board of ESD Italia and Managing Director of the Italian Selex Group, has been appointed as the new President of the EMD Board of Directors. The 56-year-old top executive takes over from Johan Neuman, who has served as President of the international trade alliance for the past four years. His successor, Mr. Tasca, was just elected during the EMD Shareholder’s Meeting in Amsterdam.

Maniele Tasca was born in 1968 and is widely regarded as the driving force behind ESD Italia, which was founded in 2001 as a purchasing and marketing alliance. The group now comprises retailers Selex, Acqua e Sapone, Agorà, and Aspiag, which play a significant role in Italy with 5,990 sales outlets and a market share of 24,6%.

The newly elected President of the EMD expressed his sincere thanks on behalf of all EMD members to his predecessor, Mr Neuman, Director at Dagab in Sweden, for his outstanding leadership of the EMD over the past four years. During Johann Neuman's presidency, EMD has developed successfully. The newly-appointed President of EMD, Maniele Tasca, then outlined the challenges the organisation is set to face in the coming years: 'Our platform will continue to offer suppliers and partners in the industry first-class opportunities to continuously expand their business with all our strong EMD members. The increasing number of partner suppliers demonstrates the interest in our business model.

Maniele Tasca had already served as EMD President from mid-2017 to summer 2021.

Globus's top manager, Stephanie Lotter, has been appointed as a new member of the EMD Executive Board.

The new appointee, Stephanie Lotter, received a resounding endorsement from the EMD Delegates, securing her position as a key member of the EMD Board of Directors. Since March 2022, Lotter holds a senior position at EMD member Globus Markthallen Holding, serving as the Managing Director for Purchasing, Assortment Management, Marketing and Private Labels.

Alongside Stephanie Lotter, Franz-Friedrich Müller from Markant, José Maria Rodriguez from Euromadi Iberica, Boudewijn van den Brand and Johan Neuman from Dagab were confirmed as EMD board members for the next two years.

About EMD

European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest brand manufacturers.

Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

The member and partner companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the following markets:

Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT France: Francap South Korea: Lotte Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT

In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

For further information:

Donati & Rosmanith

Uwe Rosmanith

Triq ir-Rumani, 3

Xlendi, XLN1431

Malta

Phone: +49 171 970 664 4

Phone: +356 773 628 49

uwe@rosmanith.de

rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt