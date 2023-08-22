Publicado 22/08/2023 09:45
- Comunicado -

Minesto completes build and functional testing of sea-bed connection system for the 1.2-Megawatt powerplant Dragon 12

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has completed build and functional testing of sea-bed connection system for the 1.2-Megawatt power plant Dragon 12. The unique connection system, enabling one of the fastest launch and recovery operation in marine energy by 'one-stab' operation, is now ready for installation.

The Dragon 12 connection system is a scale-up and further enhancement of Minesto's unique and verified LARS (Launch & Recovery System) technology, a principle applied and proven by Minesto since 2020.

The system is remotely operated and controlled from the surface vessel by lowering the LARS frame attached to the male connector into the female connector in the foundation. In the bottom joint, the power, data and strength connections are all combined. The process is cost-effective and safe: solely monitored by cameras on the frame, no diver, or Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) support is required.

The Dragon 12 kite installation will utilise the system to enable a fast launch by towing with a small work boat and 'one-stab' connection.

"Our unique connection system shows the core of our innovative technology – fast, efficient, and easy to handle," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

VIDEO: Minesto today releases a video where Engineer James Jones showcases the operation of the system in Minesto's Assembly Hall in Holyhead, Wales.

https://youtu.be/H350YCVeY-I

For additional information, please contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer+46 735 23 71 58ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-completes-build-and-functional-testing-of-sea-bed-connection-system-for-the-1-2-megawatt-powerplant-dragon-12--301906489.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AndalucíaEncuentran en Jaén una avispa oriental y el Ayuntamiento pide colaboración para dar con el nido primario

Encuentran en Jaén una avispa oriental y el Ayuntamiento pide colaboración para dar con el nido primario
InternacionalDinamarca rechaza las críticas de Rusia y aclara que la entrega de cazas a Ucrania es para defensa propia

Dinamarca rechaza las críticas de Rusia y aclara que la entrega de cazas a Ucrania es para defensa propia
MálagaSalen ilesas de un vehículo en marcha justo antes de que cayera por una inclinada pendiente en Nerja (Málaga)

Salen ilesas de un vehículo en marcha justo antes de que cayera por una inclinada pendiente en Nerja (Málaga)