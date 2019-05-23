Natura &Co y Avon unen fuerzas para crear un grupo global de belleza, líder en la relación directa con el consumidor (2)

Publicado 23/05/2019 1:18:42 CET

Al cierre de la adquisición, el Consejo Directivo de la compañía combinada estará compuesto por 13 miembros, 3 de los cuales serán designados por Avon. La transacción sigue sujeta a las condiciones de cierre habituales, incluida la aprobación de los accionistas de Natura y de Avon, así como las autoridades antimonopolio de Brasil y algunas otras jurisdicciones. Se espera el cierre a principios de 2020.

Natura &Co fue asesorada por UBS Investment Bank y Morgan Stanley y Avon fue asesorada por Goldman Sachs. Los miembros del Consejo de Administración de Avon también fueron asesorados financieramente por PJT Partners.

Teleconferencia & Webcast

Natura &Co realizará una teleconferencia y webcast el 23 de mayo, a las 9hs (horario de Brasília), para comentar la transacción.

Dial--in: 55 11 3193-1001 55 11 2820-4001 Código: Natura

Los participantes deben ingresar em la teleconferencia 10 minutos antes del início de la presentación.

La conferencia vía web y demás materiales para inversores estarán disponibles en la sección de relaciones con inversores de cada empresa en: http://choruscall.com.br/natura/extramay.htm [http://choruscall.com.br/natura/extramay.htm]

Acerca de Natura &Co

Resultado de la combinación entre Natura, Aesop, The Body Shop y Avon, la marca corporativa Natura & Co consolida la creación de un grupo de cosméticos global, multicanal y multimarca, movido por propósitos. En 2018, Natura & Co registró ingresos netos de R $ 13,4 mil millones. Las tres empresas del grupo se empeñan en generar impactos económicos, sociales y ambientales positivos. Fundada en 1969 por Luiz Seabra, Natura es una multinacional brasileña de higiene y cosmética, líder en el sector de venta directa en Brasil. Fundada en 1976 en Brighton, Inglaterra, por Anita Roddick, The Body Shop es una marca de belleza global que busca hacer una diferencia en el mundo. Creada en 1987, la marca australiana Aesop tiene la misión de ofrecer un portafolio de productos superlativos para la piel, el cabello y el cuerpo. Más información en www.naturaeco.com [http://www.naturaeco.com/]

Acerca de Avon Products, Inc.

En los últimos 130 años, Avon ha representado a las mujeres: proveyendo productos innovadores y de calidad, vendidos principalmente para mujeres, por mujeres. Millones de Representantes independientes alrededor del mundo venden marcas icónicas de Avon, como Avon Color y ANEW a través de sus redes sociales, construyendo su propio negocio de belleza en un modelo de dedicación parcial o total. Avon apoya el empoderamiento femenino, el emprendimiento y el bienestar y donó más de 1.000 millones de dólares para las causas de las mujeres a través de Avon y de la Fundación Avon. Más información sobre los productos y la empresa en www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

Información de prensa de Natura &Co:Marcelo Behar, Corporate Affairs Officer Natura &Conatura@brunswickgroup.com[mailto:natura@brunswickgroup.com]

Información a inversores de Natura &Co:Viviane Behar de Castro, Investor Relations Director, Natura &CoRI@natura.net[mailto:RI@natura.net]

Información de prensa de Avon: Natalie Deacon, Executive Director Communications, Avon Products, Inc. + 44(0) 7725 150853Email: media.enquiries@avon.com[mailto:media.enquiries@avon.com] / natalie.deacon@avon.com[mailto:natalie.deacon@avon.com]

Información a inversores de Avon: Amy Greene, Vice President, Investor Relations, Avon Products, Inc.+ 001 212 282 5320Email: amy.greene@avon.com[mailto:amy.greene@avon.com]

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Natura Holding S.A. (collectively with Natura Cosmeticos S.A., "Natura") and Avon Products, Inc. ("Avon"). In connection with the proposed transaction, Natura will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Avon and a prospectus of Natura. Natura and Avon also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction and a joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Avon. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents that Natura and/or Avon may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The Form F-4 and the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Natura and Avon, will be available without charge at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when available, without charge, from Natura's website at www.NaturaeCo.com. Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus can be obtained, when available, without charge from Avon's website at www.AvonWorldwide.com.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Natura and Avon, their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the joint proxy statement/ prospectus and other relevant materials when they are filed with the SEC. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Natura is contained in Natura's Reference Form for 2018, version 15, which was filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission on April 24, 2019. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Avon is contained in Avon's definitive proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on April 2, 2019. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

