New Anti-Counterfeiting Platform Secures Up To 99% of All Sorts of Fraud for Consumer Brands

- Dutch startup Seal introduces world's most secure anti-counterfeiting and digital twin platform to protect large consumer brands

Seal is a new anti-counterfeiting platform that solves up to 99% of all types of product fraud. It protects consumers from fakes with a simple app that lets you scan to verify the authenticity of your favorite products, while also protecting the brands we all love.

The company was founded with a mission to set a new standard for consumer and brand protection through unhackable solutions, based on digital twins, blockchain and next generation smart NFC chips. Seal has created an entire software suite that restores consumer trust, puts control back to the brands and lets them stage new digital consumer experiences in the most direct way the internet has ever seen.

Seal has won an award from the European Commission for co-creating the next level of anti-counterfeiting infrastructure for Europe, and is selected as a Launch.org innovator, an initiative founded by NASA, Nike, USAID and US Department of State, for its transformative potential on global trade and its impact on circularity.

Seal was selected as one of 50 top startups from The Netherlands for the international launch of our unique anti-counterfeiting and digital twin platform at the CES 2019 in Las Vegas from 8-11 January, the largest technology trade show in the world, as part of the Holland Startup Pavilion at booth #51726.

This mission is under leadership of Prince Constantijn, Special Envoy of StartupDelta.

Seal Network is an award-winning blockchain company that set out to create a global product authenticity and services platform. We believe that by building better products, we can build a better world.

Seal makes it easier than ever to protect your brand from counterfeiters, restore consumer confidence, and gain insights into your customers and products. Take back control of your brand and unlock digital services that were never before possible, and bring your products to life. Seal is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

