New Data Show Oral Ferric Maltol (FERACCRU®) May Be a Cost-effective Alternative to Intravenous (IV) Carboxymaltose With

For the post hoc analysis 'Productivity loss in patients with inflammatory bowel disease receiving treatment for iron deficiency anaemia: a comparison of ferric maltol and IV iron' Productivity loss was calculated based on the number of days lost due to iron therapy during the initial 12-week study period. The costs associated with lost productivity were calculated using the human capital approach and based on the average gross income from Germany. IV FCM treatment resulted in a loss of patient time because IV administration was limited to an outpatient setting: 50% of patients treated with IV FCM lost at least one full day due to treatment, with 1 in 15 losing 4-6 days. Productivity loss was quantified, with IV FCM treatment associated with losses between EUR0.00 and EUR107.21 in 50% of patients, EUR129.17 and EUR387.51 in 43% of patients and EUR516.68 and EUR775.02 in 7% of patients. FM was administered orally by the patient and did not require any in-clinic treatment, there was no treatment linked productivity loss.( [2] )

For the post hoc analysis 'Health care resource use associated with ferric maltol and IV iron treatment for iron deficiency anaemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease', pHCRU was assessed based on the total costs of iron therapy (including drug costs and administration), and the number of clinic visits during the initial 12-week study period. Costs of IV FCM and FM were applied to a German setting. Mean (standard deviation; SD) total treatment costs per patient in the FM and IV FCM arms were EUR302.27 (EUR80.68) and EUR489.37 (EUR147.19) respectively. 87% of FM patients were still receiving treatment at week 12, and 45% and 36% of IV FCM patients required a repeat course of IV iron at weeks 4 and 12 respectively. The mean (SD) number of hospital/outpatient visits during the study period for patients receiving IV FCM was 2.30 (0.88) and the total dose of IV FCM received was 1621 mg (491 mg). The study showed that the total per patient drug costs were approximately 1.6 times higher for treatment with IV FCM than FM. The total cost of IV FCM is not only influenced by the higher drug cost, but additional costs associated with IV administration which was required to be carried out in an outpatient setting. FM had no additional costs or resource use associated with administration and was therefore less of a burden on local health care systems. FM was associated with and substantially lower HCRU than IV FCM, and may provide a cost-effective oral alternative to IV iron in patients with IBD.( [1] )

About oral ferric maltol (FERACCRU(®))

Ferric maltol is a novel oral ferric iron therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency (ID) in adults. The recommended dose is one capsule (30mg) taken twice a day, morning and evening, on an empty stomach. Treatment duration depends on the severity of the iron deficiency (ID), but generally at least 12 weeks of treatment are required.([6]) For further information, please refer to the product Summary of Product Characteristics, available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/f... [https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/f...]

References

1. Howaldt S, et al. P685, presented at ECCO 2020 2. Howaldt S, et al. P331, presented at ECCO 2020 3. Howaldt S, et al. P567, presented at ECCO 2020 4. Howaldt S, et al. Presented at UEGW 2019, abstract number OP195 5. Lugg et al. 2014 Journal of Crohn's and Colitis 8, 876-880 6. FERACCRU(®) UK Summary of Product Characteristics, Norgine B.V. January 2020. Available at https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/f... product-information_en.pdf [https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/f... -product-information_en.pdf] Accessed February 2020

