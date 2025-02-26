NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A LICENSING CONTRACT BY TRANSITION INDUSTRIES FOR A 2.1 MILLION TONS PER YEAR ULTRA-LOW CARBON

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEXTCHEM's proprietary NX AdWinMethanol Zero offers an innovative process combining cutting-edge solutions to minimize carbon emissions, thanks to its autothermal reforming (ATR) technology

The plant is poised to be one of the largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility in the world, with a total output in excess of 2.1 million ton/year

The whole package for the project is estimated to be around €250 million and includes also the basic engineering, proprietary and critical equipment supply, as well as assistance to commissioning, start-up and operation of the facility

MILAN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE (MAIRE.MI) announces that NEXTCHEM's subsidiary KT Tech has been awarded a licensing contract for the implementation of NEXTCHEM's proprietary NX AdWinMethanol Zero technology for Pacifico Mexinol, an ultra-low carbon methanol facility near Los Mochis, Sinaloa, on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with an output in excess of 2.1 million tons per year.

Transition Industries LLC, a company based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, ultra-low carbon emissions methanol and hydrogen facilities in North America. Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

When it initiates operation in 2028, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest single ultra-low carbon methanol facility in the world – producing approximately 350,000 metric tons of green methanol and 1.8 million metric tons of blue methanol annually from natural gas with carbon capture.

The value of the licensing award, which will be partly recognized upfront and partly at Final Investment Decision, is in the low tens of million euro, in line with transactions of this kind. The whole package is estimated to be about €250 million, also including the basic engineering, proprietary and critical equipment supply, as well as assistance to commissioning, start-up and operation of the facility.

The NX AdWinMethanol Zero technology developed by GasConTec, NEXTCHEM's subsidiary dedicated to low-carbon hydrogen and methanol solutions, integrates its proprietary Autothermal Reforming (ATR) process and methanol synthesis loop and proprietary CO2 capture technologies. This technology further minimizes carbon emissions to nearly zero by converting captured CO and green hydrogen into ultra-low-carbon methanol.

This innovative technological approach increases the sustainability of the methanol production process, reflecting Pacifico Mexinol's commitment to addressing climate change.

Ultra-low carbon methanol can be used to facilitate the decarbonization of the hard to abate chemicals sectors. The methanol produced by Pacifico Mexinol will facilitate the decarbonization of hundreds of downstream everyday products, including plastics, paints, car parts and construction materials.

Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of MAIRE, commented: "We are honored to support this strategic project with NEXTCHEM's cutting-edge technologies for ultra-low carbon energy vectors. This important achievement confirms our pivotal role in the energy transition and our ability to deliver advanced market-ready solutions that enable our clients to lead the way in producing clean chemical products."

Rommel Gallo, Chief Executive Officer of Transition Industries, commented: "We are pleased to enter into this strategic relationship with NEXTCHEM and implement a world-class technology for the largest ultra-low carbon methanol facility in the world. We look forward to working together with NEXTCHEM to accelerate and lead the decarbonization of the global methanol and chemicals sectors."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379433...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextchem-maire-awarded-a-licensing-contract-by-transition-industries-for-a-2-1-million-tons-per-year-ultra-low-carbon-methanol-plant-in-mexico-based-on-its-proprietary-nx-adwinmethanol-zero-technology-302386428.html