Nordic Nanovector ASA: Allocation of restricted stock units (RSUs) to the board of directors

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the minutes from Nordic Nanovector ASA's (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) annual general meeting held on 28 April 2022 in Oslo, Norway (the "AGM").

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the issuance of restricted stock units ("RSUs") to board members who elect to receive all or parts of their remuneration, for the period from the annual general meeting in 2022 to the annual general meeting in 2023, in the form of RSUs.

The RSUs are non-transferable and each RSU give the right and obligation to acquire one share in the Company at a price of NOK 0.20 per share (corresponding to the nominal value of the shares) subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions stated in the RSU agreements.

The board members may elect to either (i) receive 100% of the compensation in RSUs, (ii) receive 1/3 of the compensation in cash and 2/3 in RSUs, or (iii) receive 2/3 of the compensation in cash and 1/3 in RSUs. The election made by each board member has been set out in the table below. The number of RSUs to be granted to the members of the Board of Directors is calculated as the NOK amount of the RSU opted portion of total minimum compensation to the board member, divided by the market price for the Nordic Nanovector share. The market price is calculated as volume weighted average share price 10 trading days prior to the date of the AGM, i.e. NOK 14.28.

Pursuant to the RSU program, the board members have made the following election and hold the following number of RSUs and shares following such election:

1. NOK 600,000 as chairman of the Board, NOK 20,000 as a member of the audit committee and NOK 20,000 as member of the compensation committee.

2. NOK 330,000 as board member and NOK 40,000 as chair of the compensation committee.

3. NOK 330,000 as board member and NOK 40,000 as chair of the audit committee.

4. NOK 330,000 as board member, NOK 20,000 as member of the audit committee, NOK 20,000 as member of the compensation committee and NOK 20,000 as member of the clinical committee.

5. NOK 330,000 as board member and NOK 40,000 as chair of the clinical committee.

6. NOK 330 000 as board member and NOK 20,000 as member of the clinical committee.

A total of 75,393 RSUs have thus been allocated following the AGM. The RSUs will vest on 28 April 2023. For further information about the RSU Program see section 6.3.2 to the Company's financial statements for 2021, included in the Company's annual report for 2021 on page 89.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFOCell: +44 7561 431 762Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)Tel: +44 203 928 6900Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

