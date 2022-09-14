Publicado 14/09/2022 08:40

Noreco to Present at Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") will today at 15:00 CEST present at Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo. The company presentation is attached and will also be made available at the Company's website: www.noreco.com.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP, Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +47 915 28 501Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco-to-present-at-pareto-securities--29th-annual-energy-conference,c3630537

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVCobra Kai 5 Ralph Macchio, descontento con el destino de Daniel LaRusso, dice que "no es lo que yo habría escrito"

Cobra Kai 5 Ralph Macchio, descontento con el destino de Daniel LaRusso, dice que "no es lo que yo habría escrito"
InternacionalRusia alerta de una "gran ofensiva" ucraniana para retomar el control de la central nuclear de Zaporiyia

Rusia alerta de una "gran ofensiva" ucraniana para retomar el control de la central nuclear de Zaporiyia
InternacionalRusia acusa a Alemania de "cruzar una línea roja" al enviar armas a Ucrania

Rusia acusa a Alemania de "cruzar una línea roja" al enviar armas a Ucrania