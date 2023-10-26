Publicado 26/10/2023 09:23
Notification according to Chapter 9,Section10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Co

HELSINKI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 25 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Antti Herlin, Security Trading Oy and Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy has decreased below the threshold of 5 percent. According to the announcement, the holding decreased below the threshold on 24 October 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Antti Herlin, Security Trading Oy and Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy in Caverion will decrease to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The announced decrease in shareholding is based on share disposals, which upon completion result in the direct holding of Antti Herlin, Security Trading Oy and Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy to decrease below the 5 percent threshold in the manner provided for in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the SMA, and such share disposals are expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

CAVERION CORPORATION

CONTACT:

For further information:

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

