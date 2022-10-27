nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services

New partnership will make it easier for businesses to deliver omni-channel shopping experience

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership is set to make it even easier for businesses to plan their supply chains and get orders to the right place at the right time. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has partnered with Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfilment.

Blue Yonder provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers. The company's end-to-end platform enables companies to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.

Through the new partnership, nShift will make it easier for Blue Yonder to provide trusted delivery options to its customers. nShift enables businesses to take control of the customer experience, solve complicated delivery management challenges and own the last mile. By creating access to the world's largest carrier library, nShift can connect its customers to over 1,000 carriers.

"Omni-channel fulfillment continues to be a way for companies to delight customers and Blue Yonder's OMS solutions combined with partner offerings like nShift's cloud delivery management solutions is how our customers will win. This partnership shows our continued investment in the omni-channel space, which is part of our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for our customer and prospects," said Rolf Donslund, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, Blue Yonder.

Gabriela Albreht, VP for Partners & Alliances at nShift, said, "With the boom in e-commerce, consumers are increasingly expecting more from the online shopping experience. And the way that their purchases are delivered is part and parcel of that experience. Working with nShift will enable Blue Yonder customers to take control of their own delivery management, build incremental revenue and encourage repeat purchase.

"Thanks to the new partnership, Blue Yonder customers interested in working with nShift can do so with the full confidence that their delivery management will be fully integrated with the rest of their infrastructure."

