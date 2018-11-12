Nyxoah Raises EUR15 Million in New Financing, Completes BLAST OSA Clinical Study

Publicado 12/11/2018 14:10:09 CET

Nyxoah S.A., a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of a best-in-class hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS) therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced today that it successfully raised an additional EUR15 million ($17.1 million USD) in their most recent round of equity financing.

The financing was led by Cochlear Limited (http://www.cochlear.com), an Australian medical device company and global leader in implantable hearing solutions. Cochlear invested EUR13 million and the round was completed by several existing Nyxoah shareholders. A representative of Cochlear has joined the Nyxoah Board.

Robert Taub, Chairman of the Nyxoah Board said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Cochlear as a new investor. Their board-level participation will accelerate Nyxoah's vision of becoming a leader in OSA therapy."

Jan Janssen, Chief Technology Officer of Cochlear said: "Cochlear actively monitors the market for novel technologies and implantable devices that over the long term may leverage its core business. Nyxoah's minimally invasive solution presents an attractive alternative for patients with compliance or intolerance issues in respect of existing therapies. We look forward to working with Nyxoah."

Nyxoah recently completed the BLAST-OSA (BiLAteral Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea) clinical study, an essential milestone for its CE marking dossier already submitted to the European regulatory body.

"Patients from the BLAST OSA study show a major improvement in sleep apnea symptoms including a significant reduction of ODI (Oxygen Desaturation Index) and AHI (Apnea Hypopnea Index)," said Enrique Vega, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah S.A. "The Nyxoah therapy was also associated with high patient compliance and improvements in patient Quality of Life. We look forward to publishing the clinical results in a leading medical journal during 2019."

The additional financing will be used to initiate post-CE Mark European market development activities and to work toward Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A. is a medical device company focused on the development of an innovative, neurostimulation-based therapy for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert - Belgium, Nyxoah S.A. was co-founded in 2009 by Mr. Robert Taub.

Nyxoah has developed the world's first and only battery-free, leadless and minimally invasive neurostimulator, capable of delivering bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation for moderate to severe OSA patients who have failed conventional Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) therapy. For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com.

Caution - Investigational device, limited to investigational use.

