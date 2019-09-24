Penta Hotels Takes Part in World Cleanup Day to Support Their Local Communities in Cleaning Up Neighbourhoods

Publicado 24/09/2019 18:30:26 CET

980 working hours donated by dedicated Penta employees to clean-up projects around the world for World Cleanup Day 2019

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year World Cleanup Day united 179 countries and 18 million devoted volunteers across the world for one day and with one aim - to clean up our planet. 'Leaving everything better than we found it' is fundamental to the philosophy of Penta, the neighbourhood lifestyle hotel brand. Penta employees joined forces with neighbourhood volunteers to participate in the worldwide clean up and give something back to both local communities and the planet. From China to Germany, Czech Republic to Russia, and from Southern England to Northern Scotland, the Pentahotels plus the Head Office engaged in community clean ups of local parks, rivers and beaches.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpwaTL4wI0M [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpwaTL4wI0M]

"At Penta, we have a great appreciation for the neighbourhoods that we are a part of and a huge respect for the nature that surrounds us. Our community is shaped through the same values we share as a brand. We care, we trust, we challenge, and we also give back, which are key elements of a community," says Eugène Staal, President of Penta Hotels Worldwide.

Last December the brand launched the initiative #PentaGives as the core component of their global social responsibility campaign. With this initiative, employees dedicate their time to social projects and engage with the community, suppliers, clients, hotel guests and the neighbourhood at large.

"Giving is an act that makes this world a better place. By giving, we do not simply want to transfer money to another bank account. We really want to make an impact, get involved directly and get our hands dirty." Eugène states. During the projects selected and organized by the hotel team members, Penta was able to donate 980 working hours to clean-up projects around the world.

