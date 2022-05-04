Polygon UK broaden their commercial service footprint and strengthens its market leadership position through the acquisi

STOCKHOLM , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS Damage Control is one of the top three providers of damage restoration services in the UK with a key focus on Major and Complex Claims, commercial and non-domestic customers. In 2001, ISS acquired a small property damage restoration business, which grew significantly and was branded Damage Control in 2010. The business currently has revenues of approximately 15 MEUR with a team of around 100 employees.

This acquisition further reinforces Polygon UK's service delivery capability in Major and Complex Claims.

Axel Gränitz, President and CEO of Polygon Group, says "This acquisition supports our strategy to aim for market leadership in all countries we are present in. I feel great pride in witnessing Polygon UK progressing as an highly skilled property restoration company and reinforcing its position as the market leader in the UK."

"The acquisition of Damage Control supports our philosophy to be a one-stop-shop and will make us the clear market leader in property damage restoration in the UK. Damage Control has a strong team and I'm delighted to welcome them to our winning team" says Peter Brumby, Country President of Polygon UK & Ireland.

"We are truly excited to be joining the Polygon Group and look forward to strengthening our MCC service offerings and market position. We have a similar business and culture which will allow for a smooth merger between the two companies", says Steve Mitchell, Managing Director at ISS Damage Control.

