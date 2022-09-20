Predictable ocean energy on the agenda as Minesto joins the Swedish pavilion at UN COP27

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto will join the Swedish business delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 taking place in Egypt in November. The partnership provides good opportunities to disseminate knowledge on how the ocean's energy-rich and 100% predictable tidal streams and ocean currents can be an important part of balancing the global energy system soon.

Minesto has signed an agreement with Business Sweden to participate as a partner in the Swedish delegation to the UN climate conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 7-18 November. The partnership gives Minesto the opportunity to reach out with information about the company's technology to international utility companies and governments.

"We are proud to have been selected to join the Swedish pavilion at COP27 and be able to show the world how our underwater dragons that extract green energy from tides and ocean currents are part of the solution of the imperative climate challenge. Our technology is particularly suitable for coastal countries and island nations that are most susceptible to the changes brought about by increasing temperatures," says Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Minesto's power plant harnesses the energy of the ocean streams, making it possible to extract local, independent, and predictable energy.

"Our dragons are a great complement to other renewable energies. Since the ocean streams constantly, our power plants have the potential to generate green electricity round the clock. In this way, not only do we reduce carbon dioxide emissions, we also add stability to the energy system. Our presence at COP27 aims to firmly put predictable ocean energy on the global agenda," concludes Martin Edlund.

