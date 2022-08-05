Publication of prospectus regarding Enzymatica's rights issue (2)

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prospectus for Enzymatica AB's rights issue of around SEK 74.7 million (the "has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

The prospectus can be obtained from Enzymatica and Erik Penser Bank and is available on Enzymatica's website ( www.enzymatica.se) and on Erik Penser Bank's website ( www.penser.se). Subscription forms will be available on Enzymatica's and Erik Penser Bank's web site from 5 August 2022 and throughout the subscription period.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights issue

Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is the Company's legal adviser in connection with the Rights issue.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica ABPhone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica ABPhone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is a life science company that develops and sells health products mainly to treat diseases and symptoms in the upper respiratory tract. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes with unique properties. The company's first product is the medical device product ColdZyme®, a mouth spray for colds. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on four continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health products, strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.com.

