Quant signs maintenance contract with Arauco

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Quant Chile SpA ("Quant Chile") has signed a ten-year total maintenance partnership contract with Arauco, a global manufacturer of forest products. The maintenance contract concerns the Licancel and Constitucion mills in Chile. In its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022 Quant will increase its contract portfolio value with EUR 30 million, which is an estimate of the average revenue for the first years of the contract.

Quant Chile and global forest product manufacturer Arauco has signed a total maintenance partnership contract regarding two mills, Licancel and Constitucion, in Chile after a tender process. The contract scope includes maintenance execution, spare parts, subcontracted services and shutdowns.

– This award shows that Arauco acknowledges the global know-how that Quant has in the industrial maintenance service and pulp and paper industry, as well as the strong local Chilean track record and presence in industrial maintenance. The maintenance contract is the first step in our joint collaboration and Quant is focusing to continue to bring the added value to Arauco, says Maximiliano Aqueveque, SVP Regional Manager for Region Americas.

Stockholm, 29 July 2022

Quant AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Maximiliano Aqueveque, SVP Regional Manager Americas, +55 9 92995544

André Strömgren, CFO: +46 708 410 796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,500 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:30 CEST on 29 July 2022.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/quant-ab/r/quant-signs-maintenance-contract-with-arauco,c3608528

The following files are available for download: