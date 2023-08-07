Publicado 07/08/2023 08:51
- Comunicado -

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 July 2023 and 4 August 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 364,176 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 1,126,437 ordinary shares as of 4 August 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,185,497,154.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

ContactOlof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31-2023-301894357.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
SociedadEl cardenal Omella llama a una joven española que dice haber recuperado la vista durante la JMJ

El cardenal Omella llama a una joven española que dice haber recuperado la vista durante la JMJ
Islas CanariasLa Guardia Civil investiga a una persona por conducir sin haber obtenido nunca el permiso

La Guardia Civil investiga a una persona por conducir sin haber obtenido nunca el permiso
Islas BalearesUn grupo de activistas se semidesnudan en Palma para exigir el fin de las corridas de toros en 'Ciutat'

Un grupo de activistas se semidesnudan en Palma para exigir el fin de las corridas de toros en 'Ciutat'