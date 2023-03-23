Publicado 23/03/2023 09:41
Sean Duffy, from Elkem, honored with AWA Release Liner Industry Leadership Award

LYON, France, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Duffy's career and outstanding contribution to the Release Liner Industry has been recognized during the 23rd AWA Global Release Liner Industry Conference & Exhibition in Denver, USA, where he was honored with the AWA Release Liner Industry Leadership Award.

For nearly 40 years, Sean has been active in the labels and release liners industry as an expert in silicone coatings, dedicated to innovation and customers' development. In his technical days, he was at the origin of the Silcolease™ range, a set of silicone solutions dedicated to paper release coatings.

In addition to his technical expertise, and with a strong sense of customer focus, Sean has also taken various jobs in business development, marketing, and business organization leadership, fueling the growth of the silicones division of Rhône Poulenc, Rhodia, Bluestar and now Elkem.

All along his career, Sean has also been a recognized contributor of several Industry Associations and has served as FINAT executive board member and chairman of its technical committee.

Newly promoted Vice President Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance for Elkem Silicones, Sean was invited to deliver the opening keynote at the 23rd AWA Global Release Liner Industry Conference, titled «the Dilemma of Sustainable Growth». Drawn from his extensive experience in the release liners industry, Sean's speech shared a few reflections on the challenges and opportunities that companies face while addressing the necessary changes of our now VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambigous) world.

After several presentations and panel contributions from Elkem representatives at the conference, Sean Duffy received the prestigious award during the AWA conference dinner on Tuesday night.

