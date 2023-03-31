(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 is now available and can be read and downloaded at Securitas website: https://www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports/

The Swedish Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 is also available on Securitas' website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

As we strive to reduce the climate impact, we do not print the Annual and Sustainability Report any longer.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 (CET) on March 31, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2022-301786838.html