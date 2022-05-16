Stora Enso divests its packaging operations in Russia

HELSINKI , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 16 May 2022 at 9:00 EEST

Stora Enso has divested its three corrugated packaging plants in Russia. The Company's Lukhovitsy, Arzamas and Balabanovo packaging plants have been divested to local management.Stora Enso's assessment is that due to the uncertainties in the Russian market, local ownership and operation will provide a more sustainable long-term solution for these businesses and their respective employees.

The transaction will have no material impact on Stora Enso's annual sales and Operational EBIT. Due to reduced business prospects for these businesses, an impairment loss of EUR 35 million was recorded in the first quarter result. The additional loss on the transaction under IFRS will be approximately EUR 55 million, consisting mainly of currency translation adjustments to be recorded at the closing date. The expenses are considered as items affecting comparability.

The divested sites are located in Lukhovitsy, Arzamas and Balabanovo employing approximately 620 people and have a total annual capacity of 395 million m² of corrugated packaging. The sites primarily produce corrugated packaging for grocery, home improvement, confectionery and pet food segments in the domestic Russian market.

Stora Enso announced on 2 March 2022 that it would stop all production and sales in Russia until further notice. On 25 April, Stora Enso announced the divestment of its two sawmills and forest operations in Russia to local management.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

