Publicado 01/12/2022 08:21

Stora Enso received approval for the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has received regulatory approval from the EU Commission to proceed with the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group, announced in September 2022. Closure of the transaction is still ongoing and expected to be finalised at the beginning of 2023.

Previous release about the acquisition8 September 2022: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on (NASDAQ Helsinki Oy: STEAV), (NASDAQ Helsinki Oy: STERV) and (NASDAQ Stockholm AB: STE A), (NASDAQ Stockholm AB: STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Carl NorellPress officertel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström SVP Investor Relations tel. +46 70 210 7691

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-received-approval-for-the-acquisition-of-de-jong-packaging-group-301691112.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalCorea del Sur despliega aviones militares por la entrada de aviones chinos y rusos en su zona de defensa aérea

Corea del Sur despliega aviones militares por la entrada de aviones chinos y rusos en su zona de defensa aérea
TelevisiónMarcada por la vuelta de Paz Padilla y con la presencia de todas sus estrellas. ¡Así fue la cena de Navidad de Mediaset!

Marcada por la vuelta de Paz Padilla y con la presencia de todas sus estrellas. ¡Así fue la cena de Navidad de Mediaset!
NacionalRegistrada la explosión de una carta en la Embajada de Ucrania en Madrid que deja a un empleado herido leve

Registrada la explosión de una carta en la Embajada de Ucrania en Madrid que deja a un empleado herido leve