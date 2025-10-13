StoryOne: Human-Centric AI Publishing launches ahead of Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)
VIENNA, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Wednesday (October 15) marks the official start of the Frankfurt Book Fair – and the Vienna-based start-up StoryOne has just unveiled an innovation at the Vodafone Future Day that could fundamentally change how we write and publish non-fiction books.
StoryOne enables fact-checked books up to 300 faster – journalists can test the tool for free.
Writing and publishing a book has long been seen as a lifetime achievement – slow, complex, and often inaccessible. With the launch of StoryOne 2.0, the company introduces a completely new way to publish non-fiction: Human-Centric Book Publishing.
Using the Story Editor, anyone can transform their ideas, podcasts, interviews, articles, research, or manuscripts into a high-quality, fact-based non-fiction book – in just about an hour.That's up to 300 times faster than traditional publishing.
At the Vodafone Future Day 2025 Michael Reinartz, Chief Innovation Officer at Vodafone Germany, said: "Writing a book usually takes months or even years. With StoryOne's new AI-powered functions, this process is being reinvented. Now, professional-quality books can be created within hours – while authors keep full control of their content."
Books that would never have existed before
- A scientist turns research papers into an accessible book – the very same day.
- Doctors publish fact-checked guides on rare diseases while the information is still current.
- Biographies can be created directly from audio recordings – even the memories of a 100-year-old.
- New voices around the world become visible: personal, authentic, and moving stories that might never have been published otherwise.
Human-Centric Publishing – the alternative to the flood of AI-generated books
StoryOne clearly differentiates itself from today's flood of low-quality "prompt books":
- The human remains the author, creator, and curator.
- AI acts as a fact-based co-editor, trained on bestseller-quality logics – structuring, enhancing, and delivering instant book outlines and chapters.
- Content can be validated and deepened through optional research.
- Developed in collaboration with leading AI scientists (Neuro-Symbolic AI) and publishing professionals.
- Tested by bestselling authors.
- Thalia (Germany's leading book retailer and one of Europe's largest bookselling groups) is a shareholder; Libri/BOD is a strategic partner ensuring European-wide distribution and print-on-demand logistics.
Research confirms global relevance
A recent Harvard / OpenAI study (September 2025) shows that 40% of all work-related ChatGPT use cases involve writing – in management and business contexts, it's more than half.Most importantly: two-thirds of these activities involve revising, structuring, or improving existing text, not generating new drafts.This is exactly where StoryOne's Human-Centric AI approach excels.
End-to-End Publishing Platform – from idea to reader
StoryOne is an end-to-end publishing platform:
- Upload content, generate your book, design a cover, receive an ISBN, and publish worldwide – all within hours.
- Books appear in the modern StoryOne format (80 pages, 12–17 chapters, hardcover) – concise, elegant, and ideal for contemporary reading habits.
- Transparent sales dashboard for authors.
- Print-on-demand production – sustainable and resource-efficient.
- Global availability – from Thalia to Amazon.
Pricing: AI Book creation starts at €50 (≈ $55). Author copies with ISBN start at €18 (≈ $20) – decreasing to €5 per copy in bulk.
Invitation to journalists and partners
Journalists can try StoryOne for free:Use the promo code "FBM25" to receive 1,000 credits (€50 value) and transform your own content – an interview, podcast, or research piece – into a finished book within minutes.The code is valid until October 19.
About StoryOne
StoryOne was founded by Hannes Steiner, a former publisher and bookseller.The platform already counts more than 100,000 users and 20,000 published book titles worldwide.
With its new version, StoryOne is bringing AI-assisted publishing to the mainstream – responsibly, transparently, and always human-first.Its mission: More knowledge. More voices. More diversity in book form.
CONTACTSFor all media enquiries, please contact: David Grangerdavid@arcandfoundry.com+44 (0) 777 5553139
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794537...Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794566...Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794539...Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794538...Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794536...
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storyone-human-centric-ai-publishing-launches-ahead-of-frankfurt-book-fair-2025-302581947.html