Storytel Awards surpasses the milestone of 200,000 votes - audiobook fan engagement soaring to record levels

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel Awards cements its position as the largest popular audiobook prize in the Nordics, the Netherlands and Belgium. With user engagement soaring, this year's Storytel Awards season has so far generated a record breaking 200,000 fan-votes resulting in over 50 awards distributed to beloved authors, narrators and creators.

Winners and nominees sparkled on the red carpets at recent awards-shows in Stockholm, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Copenhagen and Amsterdam. Winner speeches have evoked joy and movement, and emphasized the vital and increasing role Storytel and audiobooks play in the cultural fabric of the markets they serve. And authors and narrators have celebrated on stages and dance floors well into the night all around Northern Europe.Since 2015, the annual Storytel Awards gives audiobook fan communities a unique opportunity to celebrate their favorite audiobooks, authors and narrators through public voting. After a record-breaking 200,000 votes counted, this year's Storytel Award winners lists have allowed the most popular local authors in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and Belgium to share the spotlight with big international names like Lucinda Riley, Bonnie Garmus and Jenny Colgan.

"Storytel's mission is to move the world through story, and the response from our listeners casting their votes at our digital ballot boxes has been amazing this record-breaking year. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the nominees and winners of this year's Storytel Awards, and to send an equally large and heartfelt thank you to all the audiobook listeners and publishers involved for your strong commitment and engagement. It inspires us in our ambition for the awards to be launched in more countries as the audiobook phenomenon grows", says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.This year's Storytel Awards season will conclude on May 3, when Storytel Norway hosts its first ever Storytel Awards at an event in Oslo.

The winners – by country and category:

Sweden

Novel

Title: Lektioner i kemiAuthor: Bonnie GarmusNarrator: Lena Endre

Crime/Thriller

Title: GhettoprinsessanAuthor: Sammy JeridiNarrator: Jonas Malmsjö

Children

Title: Skurkarnas skurkAuthor: IJustWantToBeCoolNarrator: Emil Beer Young Adult

Title: GrimAuthor: Sara Bergmark ElfgrenNarrator: Nina Zanjani

Non Fiction

Title: Ärren bär jag med stolthetAuthor: Emma Schols & Frida FunemyrNarrator: Ella Schartner

Feelgood Title: Kallbaderskan bland fjällenAuthor: Karin HärjegårdNarrator: Marie Richardsson

Finland Novel

Title: VirtahevotAuthor: Emmi-Liia SjöholmNarrators: Pihla Viitala & Samuli Niittymäki Crime/Thriller

Title: Kivipuiston tyttö Author: Nilla KjellsdotterNarrator: Krista Putkonen-Örn

Non Fiction & Biographies

Title: Sun poika kävi täälläAuthor: Venla KuoppamäkiNarrator: Vilma Melasniemi

Children & Young Adults

Title: Täysin hulluja satujaAuthor: Paula Noronen & Minna KiveläNarrator: Eero Ritala

Romance/Feelgood

Title: NumeroruuhkaAuthor: Eve HietamiesNarrator: Antti Virmavirta

Iceland

Novel

Title: Konan hans SverrisAuthor: Valgerður ÓlafsdóttirNarrator: Margrét Örnólfsdóttir Crime

Title: Þú sérd mig ekki Author: Eva Björg ÆgisdóttirNarrators: Sigríður Láretta Jónsdóttir, Sigríður Eyrún Friðriksdóttir, Þórey Birgisdóttir, Haraldur Ari Stefánsson, Guðmundur Ingi Þorvaldsson, María Dögg Nelson

Feelgood

Title: Litla bakaríið við StrandgötuAuthor: Jenny ColganNarrator: Esther Talía Casey

Audio series

Title: Hundrað óhöpp HemingwaysAuthor: Lilja SigurðardóttirNarrators: Birgitta Birgisdóttir, Sigríður Láretta Jónsdóttir, Örn Árnason, Lilja Sigurðardóttir, Þuriður Blær Jóhannsdóttir, Lára Sveinsdóttir, Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson

Children & Youth

Title: Litla hafmeyjanAuthor: Anna Bergljót ThorarensenNarrators: Árni Beinteinn Árnason, Andrea Ösp Karlsdóttir, Stefán Benedikt Vilhelmsson, Anna Bergljót Thorarensen, Þórunn Lárusdóttir, Sigsteinn Sigurbergsson, Thelma Hronn Sigurdórsdóttir

Non Fiction

Title: Veran í moldinni – hugarheimur matarfíkils í leit að bataAuthor: Lára Kristin PedersenNarrator: Úríður Blær Jóhannsdóttir

Denmark

Novel

Title: Annas sangAuthor: Benjamin KoppelNarrator: Iben Hjejle Crime

Title: Nøglen til mordAuthor: Anna GrueNarrator: Githa Lehrmann

Biographies & documentaries

Title: Jeg er her joAuthor: Pia Møller Søe & Zandra BerthelsenNarrator: Ann Hjort Children

Title: Verdens 100 mest truede dyrAuthor & Narrator: Sebastian Klein

Romance

Title: Sara & AugustAuthor: Pernille Juhl Narrator: Maria Garde

Fiction (translated) Title: Mord på kostskolenAuthor: Lucinda RileyNarrator: Tammi Øst

The Netherlands & Belgium

Best Audiobook NL

Title: Wij waren, ik ben. Weg uit RuinerwoldAuthor & Narrator: Israel van Dorsten

Best Audiobook BE Title: Zelfzorg is het begin van allesAuthor: Nina MoutonNarrator: Maria Meulders

Best Storytel Original Title: Spoorloos – deel 1Author: Suzanne VermeerNarrator: Chava voor in't Holt Best Narrator NL Donna Vrijhof

Best Narrator BE Sam D'hondt

