TauRx Reveals Study Results That Offers New Hope for Treatment of Patients With Dementia (2)

TauRx Therapeutics Ltd is a member of the TauRx Pharmaceuticals group, which is developing technology spun-out from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. The company was established in Singapore in 2002 with the aim of developing new treatments and diagnostics for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's protein aggregation inhibitor, hydromethylthionine, targets aggregates of abnormal fibres of tau and TDP-43 proteins that form inside nerve cells in the brain. TauRx's headquarters are in Singapore and its primary research facilities are based in Aberdeen. For more information, please visit: http://www.taurx.com [http://www.taurx.com/].

Media Contacts

Alana Keating+44(0)7795-432-022 Andrew Thomas+44(0)7803-585-254Email: Taurxpress@syneoshealth.com[mailto:Taurxpress@syneoshealth.com] Website: http://www.taurx.com [http://www.taurx.com/]

Web site: http://www.taurx.com//

