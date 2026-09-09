TerraPay Connects its Wallet Interoperability Network, Xend to Alipay+, Strengthening Global Payments Interoperability

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global money movement company, and Alipay+, Ant International's unified wallet gateway, today announced a strategic partnership to enable seamless cross-border QR payments for digital wallets, significantly enhancing global payments interoperability for users across Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

In the initial phase, 15 of the digital wallets across Africa that are connected to Xend, TerraPay's wallet interoperability network, will be able to pay at more than 150 million merchants across Alipay+'s global merchant ecosystem. The partnership also expands TerraPay's cross-border payment capabilities from account-to-account to global in-store acceptance.

Pay Like a Local, anywhere in the World

Many continue to face friction when transacting across borders. While their digital wallet works seamlessly locally, often when travelling, they revert to cash, foreign exchange counters, and payment methods that feel unfamiliar and costly.

Through the Xend, TerraPay's wallet interoperability network, wallet partners across the world piloting with Africa, can enable their users to pay directly at Alipay+'s global merchant ecosystem. Wallet users can simply scan a QR code to pay, using the same wallet they already trust.

"The home wallet on your phone, that is from Kenya or Colombia or any country, should work the same way in Singapore or China or anywhere in the world, as easily as it does at home," said Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO, TerraPay. "That's the promise of Xend. This partnership with Alipay+ is a major step toward making cross-border wallet payments as natural as paying locally."

Supporting a growing mobile economy

As digital wallets become the preferred payment option, users increasingly expect their trusted financial interfaces to work seamlessly across borders, merchants, and payment ecosystems. Wallet providers have built powerful domestic ecosystems - loyal users, trusted rails, meaningful scale, yet cross-border utility remains limited.

Xend, TerraPay's wallet interoperability network solves this by connecting to a global ecosystem, via Alipay+, through a single integration, enabling wallet providers to offer their customers something genuinely new: the ability to spend internationally, without switching apps or carrying cards. Alipay+ connects over 50 international payment partners to more than 150 million merchants across 220 destination markets, including through over 10 national payment systems.

"By bringing TerraPay's network of wallets to Alipay+, we're helping more people and businesses connect across borders, creating new pathways for growth, and unlocking new opportunities," said Edward Yue, General Manager of Alipay+ Global Power Center, Ant International. "This reflects our joint commitment towards a more connected and inclusive global commerce ecosystem."

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, offering a unified techfin platform supporting financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth. It's unified wallet gateway, Alipay+, provides cross-border payment and digital services that help connect global merchants to consumers.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks, regulated across multiple markets. Our network enables payments to receiving and sending countries worldwide, reaching a vast network of mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards. We make money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant for its partners, connecting them to 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, in 156+ countries. We work behind the scenes as the trusted partners for some of the world's most innovative financial players, from banks and digital wallets to MTOs, corporates and fintech platforms. On a mission to create a borderless financial world, TerraPay launched Xend – the first-of-its-kind wallet interoperability network, enabling secure, real-time cross-border payments, to and from 3.7B wallets through a single, unified connection. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities including, Dubai, Miami, Milan, Singapore, Bogota, Johannesburg, Kampala, Bangalore.

Learn more at www.terrapay.com

About Alipay+

Ant International's Alipay+ is a unified wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payments a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app/e-wallet while travelling abroad. Many small and medium-sized businesses already use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

Media Contacts

TerraPay: juveria.n@terrapay.comAnt International / Alipay+: pr@ant-intl.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Transaction volumes and network reach figures are approximate and subject to change.

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