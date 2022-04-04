Trends and predictions with analysts and experts at the ''Reshaping the Last Mile in a Shopper-Led retail world'' digita

The InfoBite will be presented during the free online event: “Reshaping the last-mile in shopper-led retail world”, on April 5th 2022, at 1 PM CET, organized by Milkman Technologies with guest speakers: Filippo Battaini, IDC Retail Analyst, as moderato

VERONA, Italy, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkman Technologies has commissioned IDC to write the InfoBite: "Reshaping the Last Mile for Customer-Centric Omnichannel Shopping Journeys" (IDC #EUR148942122, March 2022).

As the border between online and offline is blurring, Shoppers demand a unified experience, matching control, convenience, and high expectations. Retailers are now called to think strategically about interactive visibility, choice, and sustainability.

The IDC InfoBite provides trends and predictions about how last mile optimization leads to cost-effective and sustainable fulfilment, improving customer lifetime value.

"78% of European Retailers see intelligent last mile delivery as the most important digital transformation program": reveals the InfoBite that will be presented during the free online event: "Reshaping the last-mile in a shopper-led retail world", on April 5th, 2022, at 1 PM CET.

The event is organized by Milkman Technologies with the following guest speakers: Filippo Battaini, IDC Retail Analyst, that will moderate the event, and Spyros Triantafillou, Public MediaMarkt Last-Mile Manager, that will stage a last-mile project recently run. Milkman Technologies will be represented by Antonio Perini, CEO, and Marco Venuti, CTO.

"Shoppers ask for real-time updates. They should be able to change their minds and notify a sudden shift of priorities, or simply in case of external events, decide if to wait or reschedule. The challenge is to provide these advanced services without losing process feasibility. The solution is technology. AI and hyper-automation can and will create an economically sustainable last mile", said Antonio Perini, CEO of Milkman Technologies

Milkman Technologies is the first last-mile technology company to introduce smart appointment capabilities, enabling to choose the day and the hour of delivery, matching them with prices: a powerful tool to drive customer satisfaction and influence customer behaviour.

About Milkman TechnologiesMilkman Technologies offers a home-delivery solution that empowers organizations to increase revenue thanks to convenient and cost-effective delivery options. Founded in 2015, the company now counts €35 million in funding. Public MediaMarkt, Poste Italiane, and many more have already adopted Milkman Platform to provide a superior customer journey.

