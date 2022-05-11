Valmet to complete biomass boiler, flue gas cleaning and flue gas condensing system works at Vilnius Combined Heat and P

HELSINKI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been selected in a new public procurement process as the tenderer for completing the biomass boiler, flue gas cleaning and flue gas condensing system works for Vilnius Combined Heat and Power Plant (Vilnius CHP) in Lithuania. Vilnius CHP is working on a modern heat generation capacity expansion project in the Vilnius central heating system. The new public procurement process was needed since the original contractor was unable to complete the works.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2022. The total maximum value of the order is around EUR 30 million.

"We have now concluded with Valmet one of the most important and critical contracts for Vilnius CHP's biomass project. We still need to initiate the operation of the technical equipment of the biomass boiler plant, which will allow us to generate electricity and heat", says Mantas Burokas, CEO at Vilnius CHP.

"We are happy to contribute to an important project for Vilnius city's residents. We plan to launch the power plant to the testing phase in the first quarter of 2023", says Niina Ollikka, Director of Boiler Rebuilds and Conversions, Energy business unit, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet will perform a technical assessment of biomass boilers, complete the biomass boiler, flue gas cleaning and flue gas condensing system installation works, carry out commissioning works (cold and hot tests), train the power plant's personnel and prepare the instructions for using the biomass unit.

Information about Vilnius CHP

After the Vilnius CHP project is completed, the power plant's total electricity capacity will amount to 90 MW (70 MW biomass based), and the heating capacity will amount to roughly 230 MW (170 MW biomass based).

Since 2020, the power plant has been generating energy using municipal waste. After the biomass project is complete, energy will also be generated using biomass. The waste-to-energy unit incinerates about 160,000 tonnes of municipal waste and turn it into energy. The biomass unit will burn about 500,000 tonnes of biomass per year.

For further information, please contact:

Niina Ollikka, Director, Rebuilds and Conversions, Energy business unit, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 551 5616, niina.ollikka@valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-complete-biomass-boiler--flue-gas-cleaning-and-flue-gas-condensing-system-works-at-vilnius,c3564813