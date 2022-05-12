Valmet to deliver a BioPower heat and power plant and a pretreatment BioTrac system to ORLEN Poludnie S.A. in Poland

HELSINKI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver key technology areas for ORLEN Poludnie's S.A. planned second generation bioethanol (B2G) plant in Jedlicze, Poland. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) delivery includes a pretreatment BioTrac system with a capacity to process approximately 400 tons of dry straw per day, a BioPower 48 MWth lignin fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant and a Valmet DNA Automation system.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The plant will start its operation in 2024. Through this project ORLEN Południe S.A. will increase its share in the biofuels market. In addition, the project will support ORLEN's ambition to reach the EU target for bio-additives in the liquid fuels market. Bioethanol will be produced from non-food agricultural feedstocks (predominantly cereal straw) sourced mainly from Polish farmers.

Ethanol process byproduct, lignin, is used as fuel in the BioPower CHP plant, producing all steam for the ethanol plant and power.

"Valmet has a natural role to support its customers in the global transition from fossil fuels to renewable resources. The second-generation bioethanol is a very good example of Valmet utilizing the decades of experience in biomass processing for developing solutions that can be used for other applications outside its traditional pulp, paper and energy field. We see great potential in this field and are very happy to have been selected by ORLEN Południe S.A. as a key technology partner in this very important project", says Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery includes a Valmet Pretreatment BioTrac system and a Valmet BioPower heat and power plant. Both installations are controlled by a Valmet DNA automation system with embedded information management and cyber security solutions. The BioTrac pretreatment enables an annual production capacity of 25 000 tons of bioethanol.

Valmet BioPower plant is based on proven bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) combustion technology and flue gas cleaning combined with factory manufactured modules enabling faster project implementation, shorter site time and completion with better quality and lower implementation risks. The fuel capacity of the plant is 48 MWth.

About the customer

ORLEN Południe S.A. is a member of the Capital Group of PKN ORLEN S.A. The business activity of ORLEN Południe focuses on the primary product segments related to the production and sales of biofuels and biocomponents, paraffin and solvents. Consistently developed technologies, emphasis on the development of know-how and a series of optimization initiatives are the foundations of the company's development towards a bio-refinery. ORLEN is an integrated, multi-utility company operating in Central Europe and Canada. It provides energy and fuel to over 100 million Europeans, and the products are sold to over 90 countries across six continents. ORLEN is a regional leader in energy transition by implementing clean and sustainable technologies as well as power generation based on low- and zero-emission sources. Their strategic goal is to reach emission neutrality by 2050.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

