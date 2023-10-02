Valmet to supply an Advantage DCT 200 tissue production line to Sofidel America in United States

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel America has decided to invest in Valmet's Advantage DCT tissue line including an extensive automation package, flow control valves and Industrial Internet solutions to its Circleville mill in Ohio, United States. The target of the investment is to meet the American consumers' increasing demand of high-quality tissue products with low environmental impact. The start-up is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet and Sofidel share a long history of partnership including eleven conventional tissue machines and four hybrid machines installed in various countries. The new Advantage DCT 200 (TM 3) line follows the two Valmet Advantage NTT lines installed at the Circleville mill in 2017.

"Sofidel has a strong focus on sustainable and high performing technologies that can fulfill our targets to increase capacity with as low environmental footprint as possible. The experience from recent Advantage ViscoNip rebuild projects has convinced us that it's possible to achieve both energy savings and excellent paper properties under stable operating conditions. The industrial internet solutions will help us to further improve the performance," says Simone Capuano, Executive VP, Operations and Supply chain, Sofidel America.

"We are proud to continue the journey together with Sofidel. The combination of Valmet's Advantage DCT tissue machine, automation systems, flow control and Industrial Internet solutions is the most efficient production line on the market today. We will work closely together to meet the ambitious targets for the project," says Johan Björn, Sales Director, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Paper Business Line, Valmet.

Technical information of the delivery

The new tissue line will have a design speed of 2,000 m/min and a width of 5,6 meters. The production line is optimized to save energy and deliver excellent paper properties. The line will have an annual production capacity of 70,000 tons.

Valmet's scope of supply comprises a complete tissue production line including Advantage DCT 200 tissue machine with OptiFlo headbox and Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, AirCap hood with Air system, WetDust systems and a SoftReel reel. Valmet has also delivered detailed mill engineering, stock preparation equipment as well as automation, including Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) with built-in machine condition monitoring, Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) and Web Monitoring System (WMS) . The delivery also includes Valmet's flow control and Industrial Internet solutions including Valmet Performance Center services, and Valmet Quality Predictor and Centerline Advisor applications.

Valmet Advantage DCT tissue machine

About the customer Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries with more than 6,900 employees, a consolidated net sales of 2,8 billion euros and an annual production capacity of over one million tonnes.

Sofidel America is a subsidiary of the Sofidel Group. It was established in 2012 through the acquisition of the Cellynne tissue company.

For further information, please contact:Johan Björn, Sales Director, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Paper Business Line, Valmet, tel. +46703171216Jan Larsson, Director Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper Business Line, Valmet, tel. +14042294269

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

