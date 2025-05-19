White Hat (an EPAM company) Wins Global Recognition as Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Named winner of the 2025 Cyber OSPAs in London

LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Hat (an EPAM company), a premier cybersecurity company acquired in 2021 by the US digital transformation leader EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), won the 2025 Outstanding Security Performance Award (OSPA) in the category of Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant.

The recognition was announced during the official Cyber OSPAs Award Ceremony in London. White Hat CTO Idan Keren received the award on behalf of the company. White Hat was shortlisted in March as one of six global finalists for the award, which celebrates excellence in cybersecurity consulting. The award recognizes individuals, teams, or companies who demonstrate outstanding performance and impact across any area of cybersecurity consulting. The judges recognized White Hat for leading in innovation, with AI-driven security, an attacker-focused approach, and a proprietary solutions delivering demonstrable client impact.

Offensive-Led, Proactive CybersecurityFounded in 2013, White Hat delivers cybersecurity services through the lens of the adversary, allowing organizations to proactively identify weaknesses before they can be exploited. The company's client base spans global enterprises, financial institutions, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators in Israel and around the world.

Since being acquired by EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in 2021, White Hat has more than doubled its revenue, driven by both domestic growth and international expansion.

White Hat's success stems from a unique combination of deep offensive expertise, attacker-centric research, and a team of military-grade ethical hackers. The company's proprietary 'Eye of the Enemy' platform provides continuous threat exposure management, while its 360° Incident Response suite supports clients throughout the full incident lifecycle. These are supported by a wide range of services including strategic consulting, threat hunting, APT simulations, and advanced offense-led penetration testing.

Nir Tenzer, CEO of White Hat, commented:"We're honored to receive the OSPA for Outstanding Cybersecurity Consultant. This recognition is a meaningful milestone for our team, whose work often happens behind the scenes but has real impact on the resilience of the world's most critical systems. It's a moment to pause, appreciate how far we've come, and recommit to what matters — helping our clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape, supporting our partners and growing our expertise."

Recognition and GrowthWhite Hat's industry recognition highlights its leadership and commitment to excellence. White Hat's comprehensive cybersecurity services, led by ethical hackers and elite cyber analysts, protect organizations across sectors including government, banking, insurance, and high-tech.

The Cyber OSPAs recognize outstanding performance in the security sector.

