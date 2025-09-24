WorldRiskReport 2025: Billions threatened by flooding

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Berlin/Bochum, September 24, 24 Sep. (News Aktuell) - .- The WorldRiskReport 2025 by Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum focuses on flooding. Between 2000 and 2019, more than 1.6 billion people were affected and economic damage exceeded US $650 billion, particularly in low-income countries.

Holistic prevention

The report analyzes flood preparedness from four perspectives:

Political: Stronger local governance, coordinated prevention

Technological: Early warnings, AI, satellite data

Social: Traditional knowledge, community-based approaches

Ecological: Nature-based solutions like mangroves, wetlands, river restoration

Dr. Ilona Auer Frege, Managing Director of Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft, emphasizes: "Every euro spent on prevention saves many times that amount in aid and reconstruction. Instead of reacting, we must act preventively."

Global analysis of flood risk

For the first time, the report presents a world map of global flood risk and reveals how inadequate preparedness can have devastating consequences, even in highly developed countries.

For the Philippines, flood exposure was calculated at provincial level for the first time, revealing hotspots and highlighting the importance of local risk analyses.

Philippines tops the risk rankings

The WorldRiskIndex assesses the disaster risk of all 193 UN member states. In 2025, the global risk hotspots are again in Asia and Latin America. The top 10 countries with the highest risk are:

Philippines India Indonesia Colombia Mexico Myanmar Mozambique Russian Federation China Pakistan

