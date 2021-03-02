World's First Urban Sun Cleans Public Space Of Coronavirus For Better Human Gatherings

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the light of the sun, and scientific research which proves that a new specific light can safely clean up to 99.9% of the coronavirus, Studio Roosegaarde launches the world's first Urban Sun.

Daan Roosegaarde and his team of designers, external experts, and scientists challenged themselves to discover how the power of light can be used to combat viruses and therefore enhance our well-being. Research shows that though traditional 254nm UV light is harmful, the new far-UVC light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers can actually sanitize viruses safely. Urban Sun, a project in development by Studio Roosegaarde, shines a large circle of this far-UVC light into public spaces, cleaning those spaces of the coronavirus. It acts as an additional layer of protection to current government rules. Urban Sun aims to inspire hope. It combats the negative impact of social isolation by aiming to improve cultural gatherings, sporting events, public squares, and schoolyards.

Urban Sun debuts as a premiere at [https://www.studioroosegaarde.net/project/urban-sun]StudioRoosegaarde.net [https://www.studioroosegaarde.net/project/urban-sun] with the potential for future exhibits. The project is supported by the Dutch Council of the Public Health & Society Board. Urban Sun is created by Roosegaarde's team, together with external experts and scientists from the Netherlands, the US, Japan, and Italy. The Urban Sun's far-UVC light source is measured and calibrated by the Dutch National Metrology Institute VSL. Urban Sun meets the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) safety standards.

Professor Karl Linden, award winning innovator in UV technologies and founding board member of the International Ultraviolet Association: "Urban Sun is inspiring. It will make enjoying public spaces safer and I look forward to visiting locations where this far-UVC sun is shining."

Designer Daan Roosegaarde: "Suddenly our world is filled with plastic barriers, our family reduced to pixels on a computer screen. Let's be architects of our new normal and create better places to meet."

The science behind Urban Sun is based on multiple peer-reviewed articles authored by scientists from Columbia University and Hiroshima University. Research shows that 222nm far-UVC light can reduce the presence of viruses, including various strains of coronavirus and influenza, up to 99.9%.

More information: https://www.studioroosegaarde.net/project/urban-sun [https://www.studioroosegaarde.net/project/urban-sun]

