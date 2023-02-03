Publicado 03/02/2023 11:22

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18%, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 120.0 (102.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 32% and amounted to SEK 9.1 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 129.1 (109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania-North America: Canada, USA-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand-Africa: South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:00 the 3rd of February 2023.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-january-2023-301738245.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVCientíficos confirman que la infección del cordyceps de The Last of Us es posible: "Nos estamos quedando sin opciones"

Científicos confirman que la infección del cordyceps de The Last of Us es posible: "Nos estamos quedando sin opciones"
InternacionalLa Marina de Estados Unidos anuncia la incautación de armas iraníes con destino Yemen

La Marina de Estados Unidos anuncia la incautación de armas iraníes con destino Yemen
FarmaciaSanidad financia desde este miércoles 'Todacitan', un nuevo medicamento para dejar de fumar

Sanidad financia desde este miércoles 'Todacitan', un nuevo medicamento para dejar de fumar