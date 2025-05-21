(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Madrid, 21 de mayo de 2025.-

The Czechs led by Lubos Barton will defend gold medals at FISU 2025 University Games

At the FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, Lubos Barton, head coach of the Czech Republic (Czechia) men’s basketball team, led his players to an unforgettable 69–67 victory over Brazil in the gold medal match in August 2023. This marked Czechia’s first-ever gold medal in men’s basketball at the Universiade—a historic milestone.

From the sidelines, Barton’s composed presence and tactical mind were clear.

“I try not to be too emotional on the bench. I want to bring energy, but not too much emotion, because then you can’t make good decisions,” he explained.

“At the end, when we were up by two and missed a free throw. I actually saw something positive in that since their coach couldn’t call a timeout. Still, there was a risk—they could’ve hit a three-pointer and taken the lead. I had a timeout ready, but with so little time left, maybe one second… I’m so relieved that their 3-point shot fell short. It was an incredible finish and an amazing result. Winning gold—something I never even dreamed of.”

Key to the Czech victory was forward Jan Zídek, who put up 24 points and nine rebounds, including four three-pointers, under Barton’s strategic guidance. The Czech team’s discipline, teamwork, and sharp execution reflected Barton’s coaching style—calm, methodical, and fiercely competitive.

From Valparaiso Back to the International Stage

Barton brings vast experience to the Czech bench. A former EuroLeague and EuroBasket veteran, Barton has spent the last two years coaching at Valparaiso University (NCAA), gaining valuable insight and expanding his international coaching résumé. Now that his time at Valpo has come to an end, Barton returns to the FISU stage with renewed energy and freedom, determined to once again showcase his elite coaching talent.

“I don’t think that I will do things much differently this second time around. Our preparation must be short and intense. I am hoping to bring back six players from the golden team, which guarantees some continuity, a very important ingredient to success”, says Barton about his plans.

His return is not just a continuation, but a new chapter—one that proves his adaptability and leadership on both sides of the Atlantic. His ability to elevate teams under pressure and guide young athletes to success underscores why he is considered one of the most promising Czech coaches of his generation.

“Speaking of elevating under pressure, I was fortunate to have a very resilient group of guys. Maybe not with the most talent in the pool of players, but tough, both physically and mentally. In crucial moments, I just needed to give them some guidance and calmness. At the end of the day, it was the players making the plays for us to win the tournament”, says the coach with a certain grade of humbleness.

Eyes on Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Looking ahead, the Czechs are gearing up for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany. The draw placed Czechia in a competitive Group C alongside Brazil, the Philippines, and Poland.

“It is very hard to determine the strength of each team. Our first game is against Poland, and I believe this will be the key game for both squads. I am sure Brazil will bring a very talented team, and we should never underestimate a team like the Philippines where basketball is on the rise”.

When we speak about opponents this summer, there is one peculiar situation for Barton: The United States is going to be represented by the Baylor Bears. Baylor is an elite program (NCAA champs in 2021), led by Scott Drew, where Barton spent half of the 2020 season as a grad assistant. Scott Drew happens to be the person that recruited and brought Barton to play to Valparaiso University 27 years ago. Their potential matchup would be very special for both.

With the gold medal now part of Czech basketball history, Barton returns with a deeper sense of purpose, but with both feet firmly on the ground. “Most importantly, I will try to get this team united as much as possible in just two weeks of preparation. I won’t be speaking about results, nor goals, nor the success of the past. I will seek improvement on a daily basis, and hopefully at the end of the summer, we will be rewarded.”

It seems like coach Barton has his mindset very clear and is determined to enter the summer games with the same humbleness as two years ago. And that might be the recipe for success.

More informaton here: www.lubosbarton.com